New BMW 7 Series rolls off the production line

BMW has started production of its new BMW 7 Series and also its new electric luxury sedan, the BMW i7, and the first cars have rolled off the production line.

The first cars of the new 7 Series range have rolled off the production line at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing.

With production under way, once sales organisations have been provided with the show and demonstration vehicles they need, the new BMW 7 Series will be available to customers worldwide in the autumn of this year. The BMW i7, especially, marks the next step in the BMW Group’s electromobility campaign for the luxury segment, which Dingolfing has come to symbolise. Board Member Milan Nedeljković: “Exactly a year ago, we were here to celebrate the start of production of our BMW iX. Today the BMW i7 is the latest milestone on our journey. Next year will see the launch of the fully electric variant of the BMW 5 Series as we step up the pace of electromobility and electrify our core model series.” By the end of 2022, one in four BMWs leaving Dingolfing is already expected to incorporate an electric drive, rising to approx. 50 percent of the plant’s total output by the middle of this decade, according to current plans.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 7 Series over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW

