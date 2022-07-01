Final BMW i3 rolls off the production line

The final BMW i3 has rolled off the production line as BMW has announced that production of the car has come to an end.

The company has revealed that they have made a total of 250,000 units of the BMW i3 which is impressive for an electric vehicle and shows how popular it is.

The BMW i3 ends its production run with an impressive homerun. Just a few days ago, the 250,000 unit of the compact e-vehicle was produced in Leipzig. This makes the BMW i3 the world’s most successful electric vehicle in the premium compact segment. And contrary to what might be expected for a model that is being phased out, its popularity did not wane as it matured.

The BMW i3 has been sold in more than 74 countries around the world. In many markets, it achieved a significantly higher market share in the electric vehicle segment than the BMW brand in the area of conventionally powered cars. It also succeeded in inspiring additional target groups in the premium mobility offers from BMW. In the early years, more than 80 per cent of all BMW i3 buyers were new customers for the BMW Group.

the plant will be used to produce both BMW and Mini cars in the future.

