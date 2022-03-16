New BMW 7 and i7 Series teased

BMW has revealed some details about its new luxury sedan, the BMW 7 Series, the company will release a fully electric model the BMW i7.

BMW will launch its new BMW 7 Series and its new BMW i7 in April, it will be interesting to find out more details about this new luxury electric vehicle.

With the all-electric BMW i7, the Bavarian premium automobile manufacturer is expanding its range of locally emission-free vehicles to the exclusive segment of its top-of-the-range models. “The new BMW 7 Series is absolutely trail-blazing in every respect. Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW’s innovative strength,” says Weber. “The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers.”

In the BMW i7, the characteristic design elements of twin round headlights and BMW grille have been completely reinterpreted to achieve a modern and distinctive look. Some of the special design statements are upper light elements made of exclusive crystal glass and the illuminated contour of the kidney grille.

You can find out more details about the new BMW 7 and i7 Series over at the BMW website at the link below, we will have full details next month.

Source BMW

