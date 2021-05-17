New BMW 2 Series Coupe teased in camouflaged photos

BMW has released some camouflaged photos of their new BMW 2 Series Coupe and they have also revealed some more details about the car.

The new 2 Series Coupe is in the final stages of development and testing and BMW have started to test the car out on the track.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé, which will be manufactured from late summer 2021, is designed for uncompromising sporty driving pleasure. It continues the tradition of the brand’s particularly driver-oriented, compact and powerful two-door models, which have been built since the legendary BMW 2002. In terms of power delivery, traction, cornering dynamics and handling precision, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé meets the needs of particularly discerning customers who are enthusiastic about unadulterated sportiness in a compact premium automobile.

You can find out more details about the new BMW 2 Series Coupe over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals