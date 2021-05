New BMW 2 Series Coupe teased in camouflaged photos

BMW has released some camouflaged photos of their new BMW 2 Series Coupe and they have also revealed some more details about the car.

The new 2 Series Coupe is in the final stages of development and testing and BMW have started to test the car out on the track.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé, which will be manufactured from late summer 2021, is designed for uncompromising sporty driving pleasure. It continues the tradition of the brand’s particularly driver-oriented, compact and powerful two-door models, which have been built since the legendary BMW 2002. In terms of power delivery, traction, cornering dynamics and handling precision, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé meets the needs of particularly discerning customers who are enthusiastic about unadulterated sportiness in a compact premium automobile.

You can find out more details about the new BMW 2 Series Coupe over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more