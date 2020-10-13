New Blue Yeti X professional USB microphone

Yeti has this week launched a new professional USB microphone designed for gaming, streaming and podcast creation. The Yeti X is priced at $170 and is the companies flagship USB microphone featuring a four-capsule condenser array inside for clearer, more focused pickup patterns and a 11-segment LED meter.

The Yeti X USB microphone includes advanced Blue VO!CE audio software, a suite of broadcast vocal effects that makes it easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality. “Switch between cardioid for recording and streaming, omni for conference calls, bi-directional for podcast interviews and stereo for immersive experiences like ASMR recordings.” Yeti has also made available a premium broadcast boom arm priced at $100 to easily adjust the positioning of your microphone.

“The Blue Yeti X is a state-of-the-art flagship USB microphone for professional-level gaming, Twitch™ streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. With an all new four-capsule condenser array inside, Yeti X delivers legendary Blue broadcast sound with greater focus and clarity than ever—in four versatile pickup patterns. An illuminated multi-function smart knob lets you monitor and adjust your voice level in real time, providing precise control over your audio stream.”

Yeti has also created a limited edition World of Warcraft microphone priced at $200.

“Crafted together with Blizzard Entertainment, Blue’s Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB mic can change the sound of your voice for a fully immersive streaming experience. Summon the sound of your favorite Warcraft characters using the all-new advanced voice modulation with Warcraft character presets or entertain your audience with hundreds of Shadowlands and Warcraft HD audio samples. Create a unique audio broadcast and elevate your stream to new levels with Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition.”

Source : Yeti : Yeti World of Warcraft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals