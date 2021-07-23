New Audi RS3 available to order

Audi recently announced their new RS3, the car is available in both Sedan and Sportback models and they are now taking order of the car in Europe.

Pricing for the Audi RS3 Sportback starts at €60,000 and the Sedan starts at €62,000, both cars come with 400 horsepower.

The new RS 3 models offer a wide range of colors. In addition to Kyalami Green and Turbo Blue, customers can select from the metallic finishes Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Tangor Red, and Python Yellow as well as the Daytona Gray pearlescent finish. The roof of the Audi RS 3 Sedan can also be ordered in the contrasting color Brilliant Black for the first time.

In the interior, the carbon-fiber trim in the instrument panel and RS sport seats with RS embossing and diamond quilting add to the racing feel. The seat upholstery is optionally available in fine Nappa leather with RS honeycomb stitching and glossy black, red, or, for the first time, green contrast stitching. RS Design packages in red and green are available to match. They include special floor mats with contrast stitching and RS embroidery as well as seatbelts with colored edges. The Design package plus includes seat corners in red or green and colored accents on the air vents.

You can find out more details about the new RS3 Sedan and RS3 Sportback over at Audi’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

