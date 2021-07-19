New Audi RS3 Sedan and Sportback unveiled

Audi has unveiled its latest high performance cars, the Audi RS3 Sedan and Audi RS3 Sportback. The cars are powered by a five cylinder engine that produces 400 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

This gives the car a top speed of 180 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.8 seconds, the car comes with a seven speed dual clutch transmission and Audi’s Torque Splitter.

“With the third generation of the Audi RS 3 Sportback** and the second generation of the Audi RS 3 Sedan**, we now offer premium sports cars that are suitable for everyday use and equally thrilling to drive on public roads and racetracks,” says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “They represent the entry point into our RS world and, thanks to the torque splitter, the ultimate in outstanding performance in the compact segment.”

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is what puts the power of the five-cylinder engine

to the pavement – with short shifting times and a sportier gear ratio spread. The engine’s unique 1-2-4-5-3 ignition sequence and the incomparable sound that comes with it make the driving experience that much more exhilarating. For the first time, the exhaust system features a fully variable flap control system that supports intermediate positions, thus broadening the sound characteristics even further. It can be adjusted via the driving dynamics system Audi drive select. In the Dynamic and RS Performance modes, for example, the flaps open much earlier – the emotional elements of the sound are even more pronounced. In addition, the unmistakable sound of the five-cylinder engine is further enhanced by the optional RS sports exhaust system.

You can find out more information about the new Audi RS3 Sedan and Audi RS3 Sportback over at Audi at the link below. Pricing for the sedan starts at £50,900 and the Sportback starts at £51,900.

Source Audi

