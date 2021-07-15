Audi e-tron GT launched in the USA

The new 2022 Audi e-tron GT is now available in the USA and prices for the car start at $99,900. The car comes with a choice of models, the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT.

The RS e-tron GT has a 0 to 60 times of 3.1 seconds and it comes with 637 horsepower and a range of 238 miles.

Delivering customers the performance, design and driving dynamics they expect from an Audi high-performance machine, the 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are the brand’s first electric grand tourers and serve as the halo of the ever-growing Audi electric portfolio. With this pinacle addition, beyond premium vehicle attributes, customers will also enjoy a number of available benefits including a new three year public DC fast-charging plan through Electrify America at no additional cost, available customized in-home Level 2 charging solutions, and a concierge customer experience.

A head turning character sets the e-tron GT apart from the crowd. A classically beautiful design is accentuated by large wheels, a wide track, and long wheelbase all delivering a low center of gravity and an unmistakable road presence. The flat greenhouse with sloping roofline create a sleek esthetic, while a spacious interior creates a four-door grand tourer with generous seating for five.

You can find out more details about the new Audi e-tron GT over at Audi at the link below, Audi are now taking orders on the cars.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals