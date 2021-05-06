Audi e-tron GT goes on sale for €99,800

The new Audi e-tron GT is now available to buy in Europe for €99,800, the car has gone on sale in Germany and the top model, the RS e-tron GT is now available for €138,200.

The cars are the latest models in Audi electric vehicles range and both models are expected to be popular like other models in the e-tron range.

With the launch of the Audi e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT, the brand with the four rings is blazing a trail into the emotional, extremely exciting future of electric mobility. The four-door coupe reinterprets the traditional Gran Turismo concept – its design expressive, its technology revolutionary. Two powerful electric motors – one on the front axle, the other on the rear axle – are responsible for the outstanding electric all-wheel drive. In the Audi e-tron GT quattro, they together deliver 350 kW (476 PS) and 630 Nm of torque; in the RS e-tron GT, those figures climb to 440 kW (598 PS) and 830 Nm of torque. With its 84 kWh capacity (net), the lithium-ion battery allows the models to achieve ranges of up to 488 kilometers, while its 800-volt technology ensures that the battery can be recharged extremely quickly. As a result, the Audi e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT also stand out thanks to their exceptional suitability for day-to-day use and long-distance trips.

You can find out more details about the Audi e-tron GT and the new Audi RS e-tron GT over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals