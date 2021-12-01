New Audi A8 luxury saloon starts at £74,985

Audi has revealed the pricing for its new luxury saloon, the Audi A8, and the car will start at £74,985, this will go up to £117,610 depending on the model.

The Audi A8 starts at £74,985 and the long-wheelbase starts at £78,985, the new Audi S8 starts at £102,610., the cars will be available in Sport, S Line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung models.

Sport, S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung specifications make up the trim structure for the refreshed luxury saloon. Every model comes highly-specced as a reflection of the A8’s positioning in the market and as a testament to the technology and innovation the A8 has become known for.

Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed S Tiptronic gearbox are standard across the entire A8 and A8L line-up as are adaptive air suspension, comfort contour seats in Valcona leather, the 12.3-inch HD Audi Virtual Cockpit, a 10-loudspeaker Audi Sound System, Audi Phone Box with wireless charging, Head-up display, twin-touchscreen MMI Navigation Plus and a wealth of safety systems including adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, Parking System Plus, Audi Pre-sense, camera-based traffic sign recognition and convenience key.

The first customer deliveries of the new Audi A8 luxury saloon will take place in March 2022, you can find out more details below.

Source Audi

