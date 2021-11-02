2022 Audi A8 unveiled with the latest technology and more

Audi has unveiled their 2022 Audi A8 and the car comes with a new design and it features the latest technology from Audi and more.

The new 2022 Audi A8 will come with a range of engine options including a 3.0 litre TFSI engine with 282 horsepower and a 4.0 litre TFSI 335 horsepower, there is also a TFSIe hybrid model with 455 horsepower.

The Audi A8 is a sedan that represents status and exudes authority – now that it has been reworked, its exterior is even more representative, confident, and athletic. The base of the Singleframe grill is now wider and chrome angles that increase in size from bottom to top adorn its grid. The side air intakes are more upright and just as freshly styled as the headlights, whose lower edge on the outside creates a distinctive contour. To summarize, the newly designed and precisely orchestrated design elements in the front area significantly increase the A8’s presence and authority and sharpen the profile of the brand’s top model.

From a side view, the luxury sedan’s progressive character is particularly eyecatching. The roof dome runs flat. Stretched lines in the body of the car emphasize its length, wide wheel arches hint at the standard quattro drive system. In all model variants, the rocker panel area has a concave shape and ends in a blade pointing toward the road. The rear is dominated by wide chrome clasps, a customizable taillight signature with digital OLEDs, and a continuous, segmented light strip. The diffusor insert in the bumper is delicately accentuated and redesigned with horizontal bars. The Audi S8

presents four flow-optimized pipes under a circumferential contour – typical of the Audi S model. They are one of its characteristic sporty design details.

You can see more details about the new Audi A8 over at Audi at the link below, pricing will start at €97.800 and the S8 model will retail for €144,800.

Source Audi

