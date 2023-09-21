New Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets reviewed (Video)

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced at Apple’s press event last week, we previously saw a hands-on video of the new Apple Watch and now we get to find out more details about the device.
The video below from DC Rainmaker gives us a look at the new Apple Watch Ultra and it wide range of features, the device is compared next top the first generation Apple Watch, let’s find out some more details.
The second generation Apple Watch Ultra looks impressive from the video, the device comes with a range opf updates over the first generation, you can see more details on the specifications below.
Here are the key specifications:
- S9 SiP (System in Package)
- Carbon-neutral case and band options
- Customizable Action button
- Always-On Retina display, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Night Mode
- Dual-frequency GPS Antenna
- Cellular connectivity
- Family Setup support (GPS + Cellular models)
- 49mm titanium case
- 100m water resistance
- MIL-STD 810H and IP6X certified
- Sapphire crystal screen
- Dual-core CPU, 5.6 billion transistors
- Four-core Neural Engine
- Onboard Siri
- Precision Finding for iPhone
The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now available to buy, the device retails for $799 in the USA and you can find out more information about it over at Apple’s website.
Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.