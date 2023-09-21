New Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets reviewed (Video)

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced at Apple’s press event last week, we previously saw a hands-on video of the new Apple Watch and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The video below from DC Rainmaker gives us a look at the new Apple Watch Ultra and it wide range of features, the device is compared next top the first generation Apple Watch, let’s find out some more details.

The second generation Apple Watch Ultra looks impressive from the video, the device comes with a range opf updates over the first generation, you can see more details on the specifications below.

Here are the key specifications:

S9 SiP (System in Package)

Carbon-neutral case and band options

Customizable Action button

Always-On Retina display, 3000 nits peak brightness

Night Mode

Dual-frequency GPS Antenna

Cellular connectivity

Family Setup support (GPS + Cellular models)

49mm titanium case

100m water resistance

MIL-STD 810H and IP6X certified

Sapphire crystal screen

Dual-core CPU, 5.6 billion transistors

Four-core Neural Engine

Onboard Siri

Precision Finding for iPhone

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now available to buy, the device retails for $799 in the USA and you can find out more information about it over at Apple’s website.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals