Apple Watch Ultra 2 in action (Video)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was made official earlier this week along with the Apple Watch Series 9, the iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Pro and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The video below from DC Rainmaker gives us a look at the new Apple Watch Ultra and its range of features, lets find out more details about Apple’s second-generation high-end smartwatch.

As we can see from the video the newq Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a similar design to the fiurst generation device, it gets a range of hardware updates and also some new features.

The new Apple Watch Ultra features a new S9 SiP dual-core CPU with 5.6 billion transistors, a 60% increase from its predecessor, ensuring fast and smooth performance. Housed in a durable, 49mm titanium case, the watch is water-resistant up to 100m and meets MIL-STD 810H and IP6X standards for dust resistance, making it ideal for outdoor and extreme conditions.

Here are the key specifications:

S9 SiP (System in Package)

Carbon-neutral case and band options

Customizable Action button

Always-On Retina display, 3000 nits peak brightness

Night Mode

Dual-frequency GPS Antenna

Cellular connectivity

Family Setup support (GPS + Cellular models)

49mm titanium case

100m water resistance

MIL-STD 810H and IP6X certified

Sapphire crystal screen

Dual-core CPU, 5.6 billion transistors

Four-core Neural Engine

Onboard Siri

Precision Finding for iPhone

You can find out more details about the new Apple Watch Ultar 2 over at Apple’s website, the device is available to order and it retails for $799.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals