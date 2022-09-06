New Apple Watch Pro to feature 49mm case

It looks like we have more information on the new Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8, some details on the sizing of these new Apple Watches have been revealed.

The new Apple Watch Pro will come with a 49mm casing, and the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

If this case size is correct then the new Pro model will come with a larger display, there were rumors of 1.99 inches, but it is now expected to be over two inches.

The device is rumored to come with a titanium casing and it is said to be more rugged than the standard Apple Watch and designed for extreme sports. We saw a CAD render of the device earlier and it comes with an extra button that is apparently programmable.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will apparently come with the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, this device will get a new processor and some other new features.

Apple will also announce their new iPhones at the event tomorrow, we are expecting to see the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models will be the first iPhones in some time that do not have a notch at the top of the display.

Source MacRumors

