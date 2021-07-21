New Apple MagSafe Battery Pack gets unboxed (Video)

Apple recently launched their new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max smartphones.

The device connects magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 handsets and it will charge your iPhone. It also comes with reverse charging which lest tour iPhone charge the device when your iPhone it plugged into a charger.

Now we get to have a look at the new MagSafe Battery Pack in an unboxing and review video from Brando Butch, lets find out more details about the handset.

The device is now available to buy from Apple for $99 and it will only work with the iPhone 12 range of smartphones at the moment. It is also expected to be compatible with the new iPhone 13 range of devices when they launch later this year.

We are expecting to see the new iPhone 13 range of smartphone in September and Apple are rumored to launch four models of the handsets. They will be getting a number of upgrades over the iPhone 12.

This will include an updated display with a smaller notch, plus a new Apple A15 Bionic processor and a range of updated cameras and more. This will include auto focus for the ultrawide camera on this years iPhones.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals