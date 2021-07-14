Apple launches new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12

Apple has launched a new MagSafe accessory for the iPhone 12, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. The device is designed to connect to the back of the handset using the MagSafe magnetic connection.

The new MagSafe Battery Pack will only work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The device can be used to charge your iPhone and it looks like it has also enabled reverse charging on the iPhone 12. The battery pack can charge when your iPhone is plugged in and charging, more details below.

At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen.

You can find out more information about the new Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone over at Apple’s website at the link below, it is now available to buy for $99. The device only works with the iPhone 12 range at the moment, we are also expecting it to be compatible with the iPhone 13 line up when it launches.

Source Apple

