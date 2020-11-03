New Apple Mac Pro with Apple Silicon in the works

As well s the new Apple Silicon Macbooks, Apple is apparently also working on a new Mac Pro which will be powered by one of their new Apple Silicon processors.

Apple are apparently planning to release a new Mac Pro with a smaller form factor and one of their new processors, this new Mac Pro will apparently be around half the size of the current model.

Their current range of Mac Pro computers come with some serious power, so Apple must have created some impressive processors if they are planning on using them in their Pro models.

Apple engineers are currently developing a new ‌Mac Pro‌ that looks like the current design at about half the size. It’s unclear if that Mac will replace the current ‌Mac Pro‌ or if it’s an additional model. Apple’s chip designs could help the company reduce the size of its computers due to increased power efficiency, but the current ‌Mac Pro‌ is large, in part, to fit components like additional storage drives and graphics chips.

We are not expecting to see this new Mac Pro at Apple’s event next week or this year, we will have to wait until 2021 for these new Pro Macs to launch.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

