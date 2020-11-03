At least three new Apple Silicon MacBooks coming next week

Apple is holding a press event for its new Silicon Macs next Tuesday the 10th of November and we will apparently see at least three new Apple Silicon MacBooks.

The news comes in a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who has revealed that we will see three new MacBooks at the event.

This will include a new 13 inch MacBook Air and a 13 inch MacBook Pro and a 16 inch MacBook Pro, the design of these new MacBook’s is not expected to change, they will just come with the new Apple Silicon processor.

We will apparently have to wait until 2021 to get new designs on the MacBooks and also the rumored microLED displays we have been hearing about. Apple is also expected to launch some new iMacs and this will apparently not happen until next year with a new design.

We will have full details about the new Apple Silicon MacBooks when they are made official at the Apple press event next Tuesday.

Source Bloomberg

