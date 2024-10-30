New Apple M4 Mac Mini: Worth the Upgrade? (vs M2)

The Apple M4 Mac Mini is a significant step forward from its M2 predecessor, offering notable improvements in design, performance, and connectivity. This compact desktop computer is designed to cater to the needs of professionals, power users, and anyone seeking a high-performance, space-efficient computing solution.

Sleeker Design and Compact Dimensions

The M4 Mac Mini features a redesigned chassis that takes inspiration from the Mac Studio, resulting in a sleeker and more compact form factor. With dimensions of just 5 cm in height and 12.7 cm in width and depth, it occupies minimal desk space while still delivering impressive performance. The reduced weight of 0.67 kg, compared to the M2’s 1.18 kg, enhances its portability, making it easy to move between workspaces or take on the go.

Compact dimensions: 5 cm height, 12.7 cm width and depth

Lightweight design: 0.67 kg, compared to M2’s 1.18 kg

Sleek aesthetic inspired by the Mac Studio

Powerful Performance with M4 Chip

At the heart of the M4 Mac Mini is the M4 chip, which features a 10-core GPU and CPU, consisting of six efficiency cores and four performance cores. This advanced architecture delivers a substantial performance boost, as evidenced by its Geekbench 6 multi-core score of 15,280, surpassing the M2’s score of 9,814. The increased processing power enables faster execution of demanding applications, making the M4 Mac Mini an ideal choice for professionals in fields such as video editing, 3D rendering, and software development.

10-core GPU and CPU with six efficiency cores and four performance cores

Geekbench 6 multi-core score of 15,280, outperforming the M2’s score of 9,814

Faster processing and improved handling of resource-intensive tasks

Enhanced Connectivity and Peripheral Support

The M4 Mac Mini offers a range of connectivity options to support various peripherals and displays. It supports up to three monitors, with one connected via HDMI and two via USB-C, providing a versatile setup for multitasking and productivity. The inclusion of five USB-C Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and Ethernet ensures compatibility with a wide array of devices and high-speed data transfer. While the M4 model omits the USB-A ports found in the M2, the shift towards modern connectivity standards future-proofs the device and caters to the growing ecosystem of USB-C peripherals.

Supports up to three monitors: one via HDMI and two via USB-C

Five USB-C Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and Ethernet for diverse connectivity

Omits USB-A ports in favor of modern connectivity standards

Flexible Memory and Storage Options

The M4 Mac Mini offers increased flexibility in terms of memory and storage configurations. The base model now includes 16 GB of RAM, with options to upgrade to 24 or 64 GB, accommodating the needs of users who require more memory for multitasking and running memory-intensive applications. Storage options remain consistent with the M2 model, ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB, providing ample space for files, media, and applications.

Base model includes 16 GB of RAM, with options for 24 or 64 GB

Storage options range from 256 GB to 2 TB

Flexibility to customize memory and storage based on user requirements

macOS Sequoia and Wireless Connectivity

Both the M4 and M2 Mac Mini models run on the latest version of macOS, macOS Sequoia, ensuring access to the most recent features, security updates, and performance optimizations. The M4 model introduces support for Wi-Fi 7, offering faster wireless connectivity compared to the M2’s Wi-Fi 6E. This upgrade enables quicker file transfers, smoother streaming, and more reliable connections. Both models feature Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring compatibility with the latest wireless peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and headphones.

Runs on macOS Sequoia, supporting the latest features and updates

Wi-Fi 7 support in the M4 model for faster wireless connectivity

Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility for seamless integration with wireless peripherals

Pricing and Availability

Despite the significant upgrades in performance, design, and connectivity, the M4 Mac Mini maintains the same $599 price point as its M2 predecessor. This pricing strategy makes the M4 model an attractive option for users seeking a powerful and compact desktop solution without incurring additional costs. Both the M4 and M2 models are available exclusively in a sleek silver finish, maintaining the classic Apple aesthetic.

Priced at $599, the same as the M2 model

Offers enhanced features and performance without a price increase

Available in a classic silver finish

The Apple M4 Mac Mini represents a compelling upgrade for users seeking a high-performance, space-efficient desktop computer. With its sleeker design, improved performance, enhanced connectivity, and flexible memory and storage options, the M4 model caters to a wide range of users, from professionals to power users. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and the latest version of macOS further enhances its appeal, ensuring a future-proof investment. At the same $599 price point as its predecessor, the M4 Mac Mini offers excellent value for its impressive features and capabilities, making it a worthy consideration for anyone in the market for a powerful and compact desktop solution.

