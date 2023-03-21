New Apple HomePod with display delayed until 2024

We previously heard a rumor that Apple would launch a new HomePod with a display and now it looks like the launch of the device has been pushed back until at least next year.

Some rumors have suggested that the device would be coming this year, while others had suggested that it would launch in 2024. According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we will not see the new HomePoid with a display until at least 2024.

The news comes in Mark Gurman’s weekly Power On newsletter and he has revealed that the delay is part of Apple’s new strategy to direct their resources to other projects like the new Apple AR/VR headset and other new devices. You can see what he had to say below.

Some projects, including new home devices like a HomePod with a screen, have been pushed back until next year at the earliest. That allows Apple to allocate its research and development budget to more pressing projects.

Apple is working to cut a range of costs without having to lay off any staff and focus on more urgent projects like their new Apple Reality Pro which is expected to be unveiled at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when Apple is planning o launch this new HomePod with the 7 inch display, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals