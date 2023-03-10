Apple HomePod with 7 inch display rumored for 2024

Apple recently launched its new larger HomePod 2, according to a recent report, there is another Apple HomePod in the works with a built-in 7-inch display.

The news of this new HomePod with a built-in display comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that the device will come in 2024. You can see more details below.

Tianma is set to debut in Apple’s supply chain, becoming a new beneficiary of Apple’s revamped smart home strategy.

I predict that Apple will unveil a redesigned HomePod featuring a 7-inch panel in 1H24, with Tianma as the exclusive panel supplier.

The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy.

Tianma’s long-term prospects in Apple’s supply chain look promising. It’s poised to follow the growth path of BYD Electronics or BOE by starting with low-end products and gradually increasing its shipment allocation, and obtaining higher-end products through technology capacility upgrades. Tianma’s next orders from Apple may be iPad panels if the shipment goes well.

This new Apple HomePod with a built-in display with apparently designed to use with HomeKit devices and could be used as a central Smart Home hub for controlling devices around your home. As soon as we get some more information about the device, we will let you know.

Source Medium, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals