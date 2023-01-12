New Apple AirPods Max 2 coming next year

Apple is apparently planning to launch some new Airpods Max 2 next year, the news comes in a tweet from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is also planning to launch some cheaper AirPods which would retail for $99, the current cheapest models of Apple AirPods retail for $129.

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

The AirPods Max are Apple’s most expensive headphones, these over-ear headphones retail for $549, it is not clear as yet what upgrades the new model will get over the existing model.

Apple is expected to launch a number of new devices this year, although it looks like we may have to wait until next year to see the new AirPods Max 2 headphones.

We are expecting a new range of Macs this year, with some new MacBook Pros and MacBook Air models expected to launch. We are also expecting to see some new iPads from Apple as well and of course its new range of iPhones.

There are expected to be four models of the iPhone this year, all with the Dynamic Island, this should include the iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

