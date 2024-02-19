New Alpine A290 EV teased ahead of launch

Alpine has revealed some more details and a teaser image of its new electric sports car, the Alpine A290 and we get an idea of its possible final design with a camouflaged photo of the car that you can see above and below.

Alpine has been teasing their new car out in a range of environments and this includes temperatures as low as 0-30 C the car maker has also been working with Michelin to develop exclusive tires for their new EV.

The A290 has been fine-tuning its low grip characteristics since the start of the year, in the most extreme weather conditions with temperatures that can drop below -30°C. Alpine’s technical teams test the prototypes on tracks and open roads in these conditions to ensure excellence across the board.

All the technical parameters are subject to full-scale tests to guarantee the required performance levels are achieved.

As with every Alpine, particular attention is given to dynamic performance on the A290. Engine responsiveness, brio, driving precision and agility are all given the utmost attention to deliver a driving experience that extends to extreme conditions.

You can find out more information about the new Alpine A290 EV over at the Alpin website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final design of the car and finding out more details about it.

