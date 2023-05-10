Alpine A290_B EV gets official

Alpine has unveiled their new electric sports car, the Alpine A290_B, this is the first of three new models that Alpine has planned and it is their first fully electric sports car and it looks impressive from the photos.

The A290_β, in other words, is opening a new chapter in Alpine’s enthralling history. The brand is tapping into its motor-sports heritage and essence, and venturing into new segments starting with an urban sports car. The show car’s design, materials and technology encapsulate a new angle on electric cars that are just as suited for motor-sports tracks as they are for everyday drives – and as exciting for the driver as they are for passengers. And, as low-carbon mobility is becoming a sine qua non in the automotive sector, the Alpine A290_β is more than a show car: it embodies the brand’s strong stand and unwavering commitment to sustainable motor sports.

The A290_β is the first stage in Alpine’s new era, the first step towards the all-electric Dream Garage in 2024. This urban show car has rewritten the playbook for electric hot hatches. The A290_β is tapping into its rich legacy and ushering Alpine into the future, with an everyday experience of the motor sports spirit that has inspired the brand since its inception.

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine

You can find out more information about the new Alpine A290_B EV over at Alpine at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Alpine





