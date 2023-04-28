Alpine A290_B EV sports car coming next month

Alpine has revealed that they will be launching a new electric sports car in May, the Alpine A290_B, and the carmaker released a teaser image of the vehicle which you can see above.

Alpine will unveil their new all-electric sports car at a press event on the 9th of May 2023, the event will take place at 10.30 pm on the 9th of May and the event will be live-streamed on the company’s website.

The A290_β (pronounced “beta”) follows the Alpine brand naming strategy of an A followed by three digits. The first number refers to the size of the vehicle. The “90” is specific to the brand’s multi-purpose sports vehicles, known as “life-style”, while the purely sports vehicles have the number “10”. The “β” refers to the beta test used in the software world, the test version, just before the final version.

From 28 to 30 April 2023, the public will have a chance to win an invitation to attend the presentation of this brand-new show car during a particularly intense racing with Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship. On these few days, you will have to be fast to capture the QR code on the Alpine A523s running on the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and also on the A470s during the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. This QR is the key to entering the drawing to win this priceless invitation…

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Alpine A290_B all-electric sports car when it is made official next month, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Alpine





