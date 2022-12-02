Alpine A110 R unveiled, starts at €105,000

Alpine has unveiled a more powerful version of their A110, the Alpine A110 R, and the car will start at €105,000.

There will also be an exclusive A110 R Fernando Alonso edition which will be limited to just 32 cars, this model will cost €148,000.

The new A110 R comes with 300 horsepower and weighs in at 1,082 kg, it will come with a 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) time of just 3.9 seconds. The car has a power-to-weight ratio of 3.6 kg/bhp.

The A110 R is distinguishable by the thorough work done to reduce the weight to 1,082 kilos, 34 kg less than the A110 S. The aerodynamics were reworked to improve downforce and reduce drag. For the first time in the A110 range, certain elements such as the bonnet, rear window and diffuser have been redesigned and are thus specific to this version. The design and development of the chassis are exclusive while the 1.8 litre 300 hp engine and “racing” atmosphere in the cockpit contributes to this radicalisation making the driving experience more intense than ever.

With a 0-100 kph time of just 3.9 seconds, the new Alpine A110 R pushes the boundaries of sportiness. With the brand’s commitment to competition, it has benefited from expertise at the highest level of motorsport in its design and is ready to challenge the fastest times on track. Manufactured in France at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé, it opens a new chapter in the brand’s expertise in terms of sportiness.

You can find out more details about the new Alpine A110 R over at Alpine at the link below, Alpine has now started to take order for the car.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals