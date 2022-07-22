Alpine A110 E-Ternite is an all electric prototype

Alpine has revealed an all-electric version of their A110, the Alpine A110 E-Ternite, whilst being all-electric, the car is also a convertible version of the A110.

Alpine is celebrating its 60th anniversary with this new electric prototype, it gives us an idea of what the company has planned for electric vehicles in the future.

As a Renault Group brand, it was natural, for this new project, to look first at the parts and technologies already available in-house. The battery modules are identical to those of the 100% electric Mégane E-Tech. However, to achieve optimum weight distribution and to accommodate the twelve battery modules, it was necessary to design specific battery casings for the A110 and to adapt the internal architecture. Four modules were therefore placed at the front and eight at the rear. To meet this challenge, the engineers allowed themselves to position these modules in the space in a ‘atypical’ fashion.

Despite the addition of these twelve modules, the total weight of the Alpine A110 E-ternité remains particularly light with an increase of only 258 kg, thanks to a contained mass for the battery pack (392 kg).

You can find out more details about the new Alpine A110 E-Ternite car over at Alpine at the link below, it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Alpine

