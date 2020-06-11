New Alpina B5 comes with 621 horsepower

Alpina have unveiled their updated version of the BMW 5 series, the Alpina B5 and this new model comes with 621 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

The car features an 8 speed Alpina Switch-Tronic transmission and the car is available in both estate and saloon models.

The Saloon has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.4 seconds and the estate an 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.2 seconds.

The 4.4 litre V8 engine with bi-turbo charging delivers an impressive output of 457 kW (621 hp), and a maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), available from just 2000 rpm. The BMW ALPINA B5 impresses with quick, linear throttle response and on-demand power delivery throughout the entire rpm range. The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque.

