New AirPods 3 to launch with iPhone 13 in September

We recently heard that the new AirPods 3 headphones would go into production next month, this suggested that they could launch in September along with the new iPhone 13.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, Apple are planning to launch their new AirPods 3 at the iPhone 13 press event in September.

The report also confirms what we heard previously that production of the new AirPods is scheduled for August ahead of a September launch.

Apple are expected to give their next generation AirPods an updated design, the new headphones will apparently get a design which is similar to the AirPods Pro headphones.

Whilst these new headphone will have a similar design, they will not get all of the features of the AirPods Pro, like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), this feature is reserved for the Pro models.

So it looks like the September iPhone event is going to be interesting, there will be four models of the iPhone, the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and there will also be the new AirPods 3.

Apple also have some new iPads on the way with the iPad Mini and a range of Macs, we suspect that these devices may be announced at a different press event, probably in October.

Source MacRumors

