Apple AirPods 3 rumored to go into production in August

Apple are expected to launch their new AirPods 3 headphones before the end of the year, according to a recent report, they will go into production next month.

The news comes in a report from Nikkei Asia who have revealed that Apple is planning to start production of their new headphones in August.

If Apple does start production of their new AirPods 3 in August, then we could possibly see the new headphones launching at the iPhone 13 event in September.

Apple are also rumored to be working on some new AirPods Pro, although we are not expecting to see them until next year.

The new AirPods are expected to get a new design which will apparently be similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro, although the headphones will not come with all the same features as the AirPods Pro. These new headphones will not come with the Active Noise Cancellation features from the AirPods Pro.

It will be interesting to see what the new AirPods are like, we suspect we will see them at the iPhone event in September. Apple are rumored to be launching four different versions of the iPhone this year. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Source MacRumors

