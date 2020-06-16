New 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe unveiled

Mercedes has unveiled a new version of their AMG GT in the USA, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe will start at $89,900 and it comes with a 3.0 litre engine and EQ boost for a combine output of of 383 horsepower. The cardwill have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.8 seconds.

The AMG GT 4-Door is the third model to be developed directly by Mercedes-AMG, following the 2-Door AMG GT and the legendary SLS AMG. The new AMG GT 43 pairs a highly intelligent and efficient powertrain with a uniquely developed AMG chassis, and features the same high-level of standard equipment found in the AMG GT 53. Standard feature highlights for the 2021 AMG GT 43 include: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed transmission, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, silver painted 6- piston front brake calipers, Burmester® surround sound system, electronically-deployable rear spoiler, as well as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Infotainment System, newly standard for model year 2021 GT 4-Door models. MBUX features a completely new user interface, learning-capable software, natural speech recognition (“Hey Mercedes”), and touchscreen capabilities.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes

