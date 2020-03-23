New 2020 MacBook Air shown off on video

Apple launched their 2020 MacBook Air last week and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The new MacBook Air shares a similar design to the previous model, although it does get an updated keyboard and the latest processors.

The keyboard in the new MacBook Air is the same scissor keyboard that is used in the 16 inch MacBook Pro. The keyboard is designed to be more reliable than the previous butterfly keyboard which had suffered issues.

The device also comes with a choice of the latest Intel 10th generation processors and it comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Prices for the new 2020 MacBook Air start at $999 and it is now available to buy online at the Apple Store.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

