New 14 inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro to come with Mini LED display and slimmer bezels

According to a recent report, the new 14 inch MacBook Pro will come with a Mini LED display and also considerably thinner bezels than the current device.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have saids that Radiant Opto-Electronics will be supplying the Mini LED for these new MacBooks and that Quanta Computer will be assembling the devices for Apple.

Apple are expected to release a number of new Macs this year, this will include their new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models and also a range of new iMacs, all will come with n Apple Silicon processor.

We also hear recently that these new MacBooks would have some other design changes, this will include the return of Apple’s MagSafe charger and also the return of an SD card.

We are looking forward to find out more details about Apple’s new MacBook range and also their new iMacs, there are a number of other new devices on the way including AirTags.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals