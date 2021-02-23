New Apple Silicon MacBook Pro with HDMI and SD card reader coming this year

Apple are expected to release a number of new Macs with their Apple Silicon processors, one of those will be a new MacBook Pro.

Now we have some information on what other new features will be included in this new MacBook Pro models, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

There will be two models on the new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro, one with a 14 inch display and the other with a 16 inch display.

Both devices will apparently come with Apple’s MagSafe charging technology which used to be included with the MacBooks. They will also come with a HDMI port and Apple is also planning to bring back an SD card reader to their new MacBook Pros.

Apple are expected to release a number of new Macs this year powered by their new Apple Silicon processors, this will include some new iMacs which are expected to get a complete redesign over the current generation Macs.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Apple has planned for their Mac range, their new M1 based Macs that launched last year come with impressive specifications and performance.

Source MacRumors

