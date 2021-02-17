Everything we know about the new Apple AirTags

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple AirTags for quite some time, Apple are expected to finally launch their device next month, we already know quite a bit about these new Apple tracking devices.

The Apple AirTags will work with the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, they can be attached to things like your keys, or placed in your wallet, or even attached to your dogs collar. You will then be able to track these devices from your iPhone.

These small tracking devices will connect to your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth and you will then be able to track their location, just like you can with your existing Apple devices in the Find My app. We do not know the exact design of these new tracking tags as yet, although they are expected to be small and round and may attach to various accessories with a magnet, the photo above gives us a look at what the device may actually look like.

You will be able to label each item that you are using your AirTag with in your Find My app, for example ‘Car Keys’ or wallet. Whilst the device will connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, you will also be able to track it if it is out of Bluetooth range.

For example if you lost say your ‘Car Keys’ then you can put the device into a ‘Lost Mode’ and then if another iPhone user comes near the device, they will get your contact information and be able to contact you to return the device.

There will also be a mode which will automatically alert you if you have left your device behind, for example if you went for a coffee and left them on the table, when you move a certain distance away from the device you will be alerted that you have left the device behind.

Apple is expected to launch their new AirTags some time in March, along with a range of other devices including some new Apple Silicon powered Macs and also some new iPad Pro tablets. As soon as we get some more details on when the new AirTags and other devices will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source Apple

