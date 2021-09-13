New 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro’s coming next month

We have been hearing rumors about the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks for some time, it looks like they are about to launch.

Apple will launch its new MacBook Pro notebooks next month, they will be getting a range of upgrades over the current models.

This will include a new Apple Silicon processor, this will be the second generation Apple processor which will be more powerful than the M1, the processor will either be called the M1X or the M2.

The new MacBook will also come with AmgSafe and Mini LED display, the news of these comes from mark Gurman of Bloomberg in his recent Power On newsletter. You can see what he had to say below.

M1X MacBook Pro: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks.

We will also be getting the new iPad Mini and a new entry level iPadnext month, this is getting an updated design etc, more details below.

Redesigned iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad: Look out for a revamped iPad mini with a larger display and thinner bezels. It’ll mark the biggest change to the iPad mini since the version launched nearly a decade ago. Also coming: a thinner and faster entry-level full-sized iPad.

Apple will not be unveiling these devices at their iPhone 13 event tomorrow, we may end up having another press event next month.

Source Bloomberg

