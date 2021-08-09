New 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro enters production

The new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for some time, they are expected to launch later this year and now we have more details on the new notebooks.

According to a recent report the new MacBook Pro laptops have now entered production and they should be launching some time within the next few months.

The new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBooks are rumored to get an updated more powerful Apple Silicon processor, either an Apple M1X processor or an Apple M2 processor. They are also expected to get some more upgrades this should include a 1080p web camera and more.

The displays on the notebooks is another place where we are expecting major changes and this may include mini LED displays for both laptops the displays will also feature slimmer bezels.

As yet we do not have any details on a exact release date for the 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks, there are some rumors which suggest they could launch in September or October.

Apple are expected to launch the iPhone 13 in September so they could hold a separate event in October to launch their new Macs. We are also expecting to see a larger iMac with possibly a 32 inch display at the same time.

