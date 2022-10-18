Netflix Profile Transfer tool launched

Netflix has been cracking down on account sharing, and now they are launching a new Netflix Profile Transfer tool.

Netflix is looking to get people away from account sharing into their own accounts, and they are now launching a tool to help you transfer your Netflix profile to a new account.

People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.

This new, much requested feature will roll out to all members around the world starting today.

You’ll be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account.

To transfer a profile, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions.

You can always turn off Profile Transfer in your account settings at any time.

Netflix recently launched its most affordable tier to date, the new tier is supported by adverts and costs $6.99 a month. You can find out more information about the new Netflix Profile Transfer tool at the link below.

