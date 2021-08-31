Nest Brush self dispensing silicon bristle UV-C toothbrush

Nest Care has created a unique self dispensing UV-C toothbrush constructed from 100% food-grade hypoallergenic silicone. The Nest Brush not only dispenses your chosen toothpaste but also provides an ergonomic and gentle clean thanks to its soft silicone bristles designed to only remove the “nasty stuff” and protect your teeth and gums as well as stay naturally germfree. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 31 days remaining thanks to over 200 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Nest Brush campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Nest Brush UV-C toothbrush project review the promotional video below.

“Slide your silicone toothbrush inside the lightweight travel case with built-in UV-C sterilization and enjoy hygiene storage and protection anywhere. Nest Brush Full Set includes the toothbrush (refillable container and silicone head), a travel case, a magnetic stand, and UV-C sterilization module with the charge.

Self-care has always been essential to me because I recognized the role it played in my mental and physical health. Early morning runs with my kids (they are in the image below), workouts at night, hiking, or cycling – I’ve always made sure that I set an example for my family and friends by engaging in these healthy activities. “

“Inner parts of Nest Brush are made of food-grade BPA-free nylon by BAYER company which reliably and safely stores the toothpaste inside. Microbiological tests proved that. For the bristles, we use high-grade DUPONT nylon. To sterilize toothbrushes from bacteria we chose the most efficient UV-C LEDs. All this is to make the perfect durable and long-lasting product that brings comfort to our consumers.”

Source : Kickstarter

