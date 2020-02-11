HUNU collapsible environmentally friendly reusable coffee cup

If you have yet to make the move from disposable coffee cups to reusable more environmentally friendly alternatives, you may be interested in HUNU. A collapsible coffee cup that can be fitted in your pocket after use and is always available when you need a brew. Rather than using disposable cups issued by coffee vendors the HUNU can be reused again and again.

“We set about to create a cup that we could carry with us all day, everyday, as easily as our phone, wallet or keys. What we ended up with was the most convenient reusable cup out there. The 8oz size is big enough to fit any barista standard sized coffee and still fold down to 2cm/0.75inch.”

Features and specifications of HUNU include :

– The removable insulating band doubles as plug for the drinking hole to ensure no leaks in your pocket or bag when folded down.

– The removable lid with a custom designed drinking hole seals tight to ensure no leaks when drinking.

– It is Barista friendly fitting easily under an espresso machine and keeping everyone behind the counter happy 🙂

– Made with LFGB and FDA certified food grade silicone and bamboo.

– All materials are BPA free and fully non toxic.

– Created in London by an experienced design and engineering team.

– Beautifully designed to not only be practical but also something you are proud to be seen with.

– The 8oz/240ml size fits any standard barista sized coffee.

– Incredibly light, weighing less than 100g.

– The most portable cup out there, folding down to 2cm.

– Very easy to clean by hand or in a dishwasher.

Source : Kickstarter

