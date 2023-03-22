VALOI easy35 camera negative scanner from €139

Photographers may be interested in a new project launched by the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this week for the VALOI easy35 camera negative scanner. The VALOI easy35 has been specifically created to revolutionize film scanning at home, making it quick, easy and affordable. The easy-to-use negative scanner allows anyone to scan film at home using a digital camera and macro lens. “Our design ensures minimal hassle while retaining great speed, quality and an affordable price point” say it is creators.

– Plug-and-Play Scanning at home

– Scan up to 10x faster than with a flatbed scanner

– Super compact: Fits in a small camera bag

– Professional-grade film holders for speed and quality

– Built-in light source for convenience and consistent quality

– Great materials for a long-lasting product

– Modular holders allowing formats smaller than 35mm

– No copy stand or tripod required, saving you space and money

Early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $144 or £122 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The VALOI easy35 is a professional-grade scanning kit condensed into a small but powerful package. Putting together a camera scanning kit has never been easier. You will only need to supply your own macro lens and camera, and the device is compatible with all interchangeable-lens cameras and most macro lenses. Equipped with a high-quality, bright light source this device is a true all-in-one scanning platform for your film: No stand, no light source and no separate film holder needed.”

Negative scanner

“The VALOI easy35 is made to make home scanning easy and fun. It takes the somewhat complex process of camera scanning and puts it all into a compact package that fits into your camera bag. Maybe you have tried camera scanning, or used a flatbed scanner, and been frustrated by the results or process. With the easy35, the learning curve is minimal and the results are excellent because the design handles the issues users typically experience when scanning. At the same time, you get the speed and quality benefits associated with camera scanning.”

With the assumption that the VALOI easy35 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the VALOI easy35 negative scanner project view the promotional video below.

“Our experience creating the professional-grade VALOI 360 system has all been incorporated into the easy35, condensing all it into one easy-to-use, compact package that will deliver the same results as our professional system for 35mm film. Scanning film at home is great for saving money, getting high quality results and having your hands on the whole creative process.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the negative scanner, jump over to the official VALOI easy35 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





