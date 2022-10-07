Need for Speed Unbound official reveal trailer and release date confirmed by EA

Electronic Arts has released an official reveal trailer for the upcoming new racing game Need for Speed Unbound which will be launching in a few months time on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The latest racing game in the franchise has been developed by Criterion Games and Codemasters and features a storyline that centres around illicit street racing and tasks players to complete various types of races while evading the local law enforcement in police pursuits similar to previous games.

The styling of Need for Speed Unbound offers racers a unique blend of anime and cartoon-ish effects and has a world map based on a fictional city called Lake Shore City, which has been largely inspired by the real-life city of Chicago. The first Need for Speed (NFS) games launched way back in 1994 and the series is one of Electronic Arts’s oldest franchises not under the banner of the EA Sports brand.

“Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.”

Need for Speed Unbound release date

EA has confirmed this week that the Need for Speed Unbound release date has been set for December 2, 2022. Although if you pre-order the game now you will receive three days of early access and exclusive Need for Speed Unbound gear.

Source : EA



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals