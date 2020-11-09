Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered racing game launches on PS4, Xbox, PC and Switch

The Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered racing game is now available to play on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and will be available in a few days time on the Nintendo Switch. The Remastered version includes all updates and DLC is released for the game since it was launched.

“Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered on Xbox One. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer – including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog – plus all additional main DLC , this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit. CROSS-PLATFORM MULTIPLAYER AND AUTOLOG – Bolt down the winding Seacrest County roads headfirst in racing that is socially competitive at its core.”

“The groundbreaking Autolog connects you and your friends in head-to-head pursuits and races and instinctively delivers challenges based on your friends’ activities. This highly dynamic system is fueled by friendly competition and is now supported with cross-platform sync and new multiplayer gameplay so that you can race each other no matter what platform you are on.”

Features of the new Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered racing game :

– Get all the additional main DLC delivered at launch including an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. Brand new achievements, wraps, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience this time around. EXOTIC CARS WITH WEAPONS

– Drive the world’s most desirable supercars on both sides of the law. Bust suspects in supercharged cop interceptors enhanced with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. Strategize to gain an edge over the competition, no matter what side you’re on! CHASE AND ESCAPE

– A deep and fully-defined single-player career delivers the action of both cops and racers, with a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes. Take on friends or play through the career solo to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment. ENHANCED VISUALS

– Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered delivers a timeless racing experience updated for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals