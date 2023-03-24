NCSOFT Digital Human showcased at GDC 2023

At this years Games Developer Conference 2023 NCSOFT has been showcasing its new Digital Human technologies in the form of an AI-based facial animation technology that automatically produces facial animation, matching the given text or voice. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the digital human facial expression and lip-sync technology. The AI data is then combined with the company’s visual technologies to create a digital human’s realistic facial look.

Project M is one of NCSOFT’s latest projects – an action-adventure title designed with immersive interactive elements, under development for consoles. Project M’s world comprises of informational particles, and the players can simulate the momentarily provided time and space. The core gameplay is designed to expand and change the story with the information the player obtains throughout their play.

Digital Human

“This digital human was developed utilizing NCSOFT’s own AI technology combined with its advanced art and graphics technological capabilities. The digital human’s speech voice in the trailer was generated from the company’s AI text-to-speech (TTS) synthesis technology. It is used to translate text information into natural human speech reflecting a certain person’s voice, speech accent, and emotions.”

“Songyee Yoon, CSO of NCSOFT, said, “Project M is our latest innovation, harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI and graphics technology to an unprecedented level.” She added, “With the help of Unreal Engine, we have achieved our vision for Project M with seamless integration of our foundational AI technology, resulting in breathtaking detail.””

Source : NCSOFT





