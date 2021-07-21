Infortrend EonStor CS U2 NVMe scale-out NAS solution unveiled

Infortrend has this week introduced its new EonStor CS U.2 NVMe Scale-out NAS solution enabling businesses to address the significantly rising amount of unstructured data. The solution from Infortrend offers enterprise users high performance and capacity while ensuring data protection. Initial deployment can start with only one CS storage, the ability to add more CS to linearly increase the system performance and capacity, and all the CS systems form a cluster under a single namespace to eliminate data silos. “The superior performance and scalability make CS suitable for a wide range of data-intensive industries and applications, such as media and entertainment (M&E), high-performance computing (HPC), video surveillance archiving, file sharing, and backup.”

“Today, for your applications that are slowed down by storage read/write speed, you can gain both lightning-speed performance and expandable capacity with the new all-flash scale-out NAS EonStor CS 4014U supporting the newest generation of U.2 SSD. Its performance is impressive, and end users will notice the difference immediately,” said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.”

“CS 4014U provides intelligent drive management and real-time SSD monitoring to predict the number of days left for usage. When SSD is approaching its end-of-life, the system notifies users to timely replace the SSD. Using a set of smart algorithms, CS 4014U allows to optimize data to prolong the service life of the SSD and prevent simultaneous damage of multiple SSDs.”

For more information on the Infortrend EonStor CS U.2 NVMe scale-out NAS solutions available jump over to the official Infortrend website by following the link below.

Source : Infortrend

