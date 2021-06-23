Myst VR remake launching summer 2021

Cyan Worlds the development team responsible for creating the virtual reality version of Myst, has this week confirmed that the Myst VR remake will be launching on PC during the summer months of 2021. Myst VR has already available to play on the Oculus Quest after launching late last year. “Explore the surrealistic Ages of Myst in a new dimension! Journey to the Ages, unravel the puzzles, and become part of the epic story.” A Myst VR Steam page has been created in preparation for its launch on Steam VR and is available via the link below.

“Welcome to Myst: the starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal.”

“Cyan, the indie studio that created beloved classics Myst and Riven, has reimagined Myst. Built from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC, explore Myst in a whole new dimension! Journey to the Ages, unravel puzzles, and be a part of the surrealistic adventure that will become your own. Built from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC, explore Myst in a whole new dimension! Journey to the Ages, unravel puzzles, and be a part of the surrealistic adventure that will become your own.”

Source : Road to VR : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals