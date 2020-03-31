Obduction adventure from the makers of Myst now available

After previously being made available on the PC, Mac and PlayStation platforms the Obduction adventure game developed by Cyan Worlds, the defendant team behind the iconic adventure game Myst, has finally brought the game to the Xbox platform.

Obduction was originally funded thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2013 and was released on PC systems in 2016. Virtual reality versions of Obduction have also been created and released for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Oculus Touch VR headsets.

“In Obduction, the player’s character has been abducted from Earth by aliens and transported to one of several alien worlds, with the goal of trying to find a way home. The game, played out as an adventure game from the first-person perspective, has the player exploring the environment of several different worlds, which includes a mix of alien landscapes and familiar human settings, solving puzzles, and making decisions that can influence how the game ends.”

“From Cyan, the indie studio that brought you Myst, comes a new sci-fi adventure. As you walk beside the lake on a cloudy night, a curious, organic artifact falls from the starry sky and inexplicably, without asking permission, transports you across the universe. You’ve been abducted from your cozy existence and added into an alien landscape with pieces of Earth from unexpected times and places. The strange worlds of Obduction reveal their secrets only as you explore, discover, coax, and consider their clues. As you bask in the otherworldly beauty and explore the enigmatic landscapes, remember that the choices you make will have substantial consequences. This is your story now. Make it home.”

Source : Major Nelson

