MYNYMAL compact, minimalist AMD Ryzen mini PC from $525

MYNYMAL is a new small form factor compact mini PC measuring just 5 in³ yet capable of supporting 4 4K displays and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. Powered by an 8 thread AMD Ryzen processor the tiny computer comes preloaded with Windows 10 Pro operating system and SSD storage. Equipped with a quiet cooling system the mini PC is perfect for a modern home or workplace and is available in 5 different finishes : Maplewood, concrete, white marble, brushed gunmetal grey and ultraclean acrylic.

MYNYMAL mini PC Kickstarter

“All our MYNYMAL computers are built and shipped from Canada. We have spent nearly two years perfecting the design to achieve a result worthy of being on your desk. With a standard 64-bit processor and Windows 10 Pro, you can run any program or game as you would on a full size laptop or desktop computer. No more worrying about compatibility.”

If the MYNYMAL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the MYNYMAL mini PC project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $525 or £389 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The MYNYMAL PC also includes a high-speed wireless network card with Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for a cable-free workspace. With four native display outputs, you won’t need to use any adapters to get the most out of your workstation. We believe in the Right to Repair, and also know that people have changing needs. If you would like to upgrade the RAM, storage, or network card, there’s nothing stopping you except eight small screws.”

“Various measures have been taken to minimize the chance of any delay. The majority of small parts and components have been pre-purchased to avoid delays in receiving items needed for assembly. All critical components have reliable express shipping, however with the COVID situation there is a shortage in microchips used in memory and storage components, which could lead to some delays.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mini PC, jump over to the official MYNYMAL crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

