Gigabyte BRIX Extreme mini PC range introduced with AMD Ryzen 5000U CPUs

Gigabyte has this month introduced its new range of BRIX Extreme mini PC systems equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000U processors. Offering 3 different versions the form of the R3-5300U, R5-5500U and the R7-5700U all of which are expected to be made available sometime early during 2022. The mini PC systems support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM via two SO-DIMM slots. As well as being equipped with an M.2 2280 slot for storage excepting PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigiabyte, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

BRIX Extreme GB-BER7HS-5700 mini PC specifications

– All new chassis design, Slim/Tall version available

– New AMD Ryzen 5000U mobile processors, more core, more threads than before.

– AMD Radeon Graphic

– Super Fast 2.5G LAN + Wifi 6 module

– ALC 897 HD audio codec

– 4x4K outputs, 2xHDMI, 1 mini DP and 1 USB type C DP, all support 4K@60P

– Up to 7 USB 3.2 ports (up to 4 front+3 back)

– Up to 3 x 2280 M.2 SSD storages

– Optional Next Gen Upgrade KIT : Add Second LAN/ M.2 / RS232 COM port

– TPM security chip available

– VESA mount support (bracket included)

– Power : AC100V-240V, 135W power adapter

An expansion module is also available allowing you to add another pair of M.2 NVMe slots expanding the available storage even further although they would be limited to PCIe 3.0 x1 or SATA. Gigabyte is also offering a single M.2 NVMe slot with the same limitation, plus an extra Ethernet interface, plus an RS-232 interface via an RJ45 port if desired. For full specifications on the complete range of BRIX Extreme mini PC systems jump over to the official Gigabyte website by following the link below.

Source : TPU : Gigabyte

