Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G graphics card launches

Gigabyte has this week launched its new AMD Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G graphics card offering a GPU designed for power efficiency, durability and the ability to provide high-framerate 1080p gaming. The new AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards are based on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, featuring 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory technology.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G graphics card also support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, an open-source spatial upscaling solution designed to increase framerates in select titles. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The Gigabyte Windforce 3X cooling system features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU, 3D active fans, screen cooling and graphene nano lubricant that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep temperatures low at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air to pass through, providing better heat dissipation and preventing heat accumulation so to improve stability. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation.”

“GIGABYTE turns the adjacent fans in the opposite direction, so that the airflow direction between the two fans is the same, reducing the turbulence and enhancing the airflow pressure. The 3D Active Fan provides semi-passive cooling, and the fans will remain off when the GPU is in a low load or low power game. The airflow is spilt by the triangular fan edge, and guided smoothly through the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface.”

“The graphics card uses the better power phase design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. Fully automated production process ensures top quality of the circuit boards and eliminates sharp protrusions of the solder connectors seen on the conventional PCB surface. This friendly design prevents your hands from getting cut or inadvertently damaging components when making your build.”

Source : Gigabyte

